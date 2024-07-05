LSU’s Mikaylah Williams Named to USA 3×3 U23 Basketball Team

LSU’s Mikaylah Williams was named to the 2024 USA U23 3×3 Basketball Team that will compete in September in the FIBA 3×3 U23 Nations League.

Williams will play on the America’s Tour from July 22-28 in Mexico City.

Williams has extensive experience playing 3×3 with USA Basketball and she is the reigning USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year. Until now, Williams has played on the U18 team, but will now take a step up to the U23 team. Over the past three FIBA 3×3 U18 World Cups, Williams was crowned tournament MVP three consecutive times.

The 2024 SEC Freshman of the Year, Williams is gearing up for her second season at LSU. She put together one of the best freshman seasons in program history, averaging 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Her 493 points rank No. 6 by a freshman in program history and her 98 assists rank No. 6 as a freshman in program history. In her fourth career game at LSU, Williams scored 42 points against Kent State – the most by a LSU freshman during the NCAA era. She scored in double figures in all four of LSU’s games throughout the NCAA Tournament.