LSU’s Michaela Rose produces nation’s top time in semis of 600-yard race; runs leg on victorious 4×400 relay

LSU’s Michaela Rose produced a college record and nation’s No. 2 time in winning the 600-yard race to highlight her team’s efforts Saturday in the Corky Classic at Texas Tech.

Rose won the event with a time of 1 minute, 16.76 seconds to eclipse the 41-year-old record of Tennessee’s Delisa Walton. Rose, the holder of two of the top three 600-yard times in collegiate history, set the event’s mark in last year’s meet at the Texas Tech Sports Performance Center.

New Orleans native Alia Armstrong, who ran in four events on the final of competition, turned in a nation’s best time of 7.90 seconds to win the 60-meter hurdle final, finishing ahead of Leah Phillips who was third (8.07).

Zachary native Sean Burrell turned in national top 10 time in in the 600-yard race with a runners-up performance (1:08.23) to rank seventh in collegiate history.

After a successful debut at LSU’s Purple Tiger meet, Myles Thomas followed that up with a first place in the 60 meters in a time of 6.62 despite a No. 8 lane assignment. Hurdler Matthew Sophia was third in the 60-meter hurdles (7.68)

Long jumper Morgan Smalls put together another successful showing with a distance of 20 feet, 7 ¼ inches on her final attempt to win the event.

On Friday’s first day of competition, Luke Witte moved to No. 5 in school history with a PR of 72 feet, ¾ inches in winning the weight throw.

The Tigers’ team of Ella Onojuvwevwo, Rose, Brianna Lyston, and Garriel White won the 4×400 relay in a time of 3:32.96 for the third best showing in the country.

LSU returns to action Jan. 26-27 at the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.