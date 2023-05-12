LSU’s men pick up first points in SEC track championships behind Tzuriel Pedigo’s second place finish in javelin

The LSU men’s track team picked up its first points of the 2023 Southeastern Conference track and field championships Thursday at Bernie Moore Stadium.

The Tigers got all of their points in the javelin where Parkview Baptist graduate Tzuriel Pedigo had the nation’s sixth-best throw – 257 feet – to finish second in the event. Teammate Jackson Rimes was seventh with a throw of 212-6.

LSU’s men, which has 35 more scoring opportunities Friday and Saturday, stands in seventh place overall with eight points. The Tigers women, which had one point for ninth place, have 29 scoring opportunities in the meet.

Georgia leads the men’s competition with 18 points, while the Missouri women lead with 22 points.

Coach Dennis Shaver’s team qualified eight athletes during Thursday’s preliminaries led by the nation’s No. 1 ranked 800-meter runner in Michaela Rose. She won her heat with a time of 2 minutes, 03.33 seconds.

Sprinter Favour Ofili led a parade of qualifiers by running the fastest time in the 200 (22.58) and Thelma Davies (23.14) also won her heat to advance to Saturday’s final. Shani’a Bellamy (56.69) also advanced in the 400 hurdles.

Two members of the nation’s top 4×100 relay team – Da’Marcus Fleming and Dorian Camel – advanced in individual events with Fleming (20.38) and Camel (20.41) advancing in the 200 meters. Zachary High product Sean Burrell qualified in the 400 hurdles (50.32) and Alex Selles (1:47.69) in the 800.