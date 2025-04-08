LSU’s Matt McMahon To Talk No. 4 Portal Class, New Hires On Tiger Rag Radio Tonight

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon has a lot to talk about, and he will be doing so tonight live across the state on Tiger Rag Radio from 6 to 8 p.m., including in Baton Rouge on 107.3 FM (WBRP) and New Orleans on 106.7 The Ticket (WRKN).

LSU BASKETBALL HAS 3RD-RANKED PORTAL CLASS IN THE NATION

McMahon has signed five players out of the NCAA Transfer Portal over the last nine days, and that class is ranked No. 4 in the nation by 247Sports.com behind only Louisville, Michigan and Kentucky. He also just announced the hiring of new assistant coach Yasir Rosemond, formerly the associate head coach at Indiana, and he added his first general manager in former LSU star forward Ronald Dupree.

McMahon will be on the show at 7 p.m. with hosts Jeff Palermo, who is the news and sports director at Louisiana Radio Network and frequent play-by-play man for LSU Baseball, Tiger Rag executive editor Todd Horne, and Tiger Rag editor/columnist Glenn Guilbeau.

Other guests on Tuesday night are Joe Healy of D1Baseball at 6:30 p.m., Zack Nagy of LSU-Sports Illustrated at 6:45 p.m., and all-LSU-sports expert Charles Hanagriff of Live At Lunch (104.5 FM in Baton Rouge) at 7:30 p.m.

Listen to Tiger Rag Radio on the following affiliates:

WBRP-FM, 107.3 – Baton Rouge.

WRKN-FM, 106.7 The Ticket – New Orleans.

WGSO-AM, 990 – New Orleans.

KLWB-FM, 103.7 The Game – Lafayette (after LSU-Nicholls State baseball game, which starts at 6:30 p.m.)

KLCJ-FM, 104.1 – Lake Charles (after LSU-Nicholls State baseball game, which starts at 6:30 p.m.)

KFNV-FM, 107.1 – Ferriday.

KASO-AM, 1240 – Minden.

KRLQ-FM, 94.1 – Ruston.

WSLA-AM, 1560 – Slidell.

WAKH-FM, 105.7 – McComb, Mississippi.