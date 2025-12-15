LSU’s Mansoor Delane Named 1st Team Associated Press All-American

Tiger Rag News Services

LSU senior cornerback Mansoor Delane added another first-team All-America honor to his resume on Monday as he was selected to the Associated Press squad.

This year marks the 100th year of the A.P. All-America team, one of the most prestigious and oldest in a sea of too many such teams. Just last week, Delane was named to the other most prestigious and oldest All-America squad – the Walter Camp team

Delane, a senior transfer from Virginia Tech, becomes the 37th first-team A.P. All-America selection for the Tigers as he joins a distinguished list that began with Gaynell Tinsley earning the school’s first honor from A.P. in 1935.

It also marks the third consecutive year the Tigers have placed a player on the team. Last year, offensive tackle Will Campbell earned first-team honors, following quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Malik Nabers, who made the list in 2023.

Delane’s selection makes him the ninth LSU defensive back to earn a place on the team, eight of whom have come since LaRon Landry in 2006. Other LSU defensive backs to earn first-team A.P. All-America honors include cornerback Derek Stingley (2019), safety Grant Delpit (2018), cornberback Morris Claiborne (2011), cornerback Tyrann Mathieu (2011), cornerback Patrick Peterson (2010), safety Craig Steltz (2007), and cornerback Tommy Casanova (1970).

Delane made an immediate impact in his only season at LSU, helping the Tigers produce one of the nation’s top defenses against the pass. LSU finished the regular season leading the SEC in pass efficiency defense (111.97 rating with just 10 TDs allowed), interceptions (17), passes defended (67) and pass breakups (50).

LSU was also the only team in the SEC to have more interceptions than touchdown passes allowed. The 10 passing TDs were the fewest by LSU since 2016.

A starter in 11 games in 2025, Delane made his mark as opponents rarely threw in his direction. In 358 pass coverage snaps, Delane allowed only 13 receptions for 147 yards and six first downs. He didn’t’ allow a passing touchdown and was targeted just 9.8 percent of the time. Opponents had a completion percentage success rate of only 37.1 percent on passes in his direction.

One of three finalists for the Thorpe Award as the nation’s best defensive back, Delane lost that award on Saturday to Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. He has also been been named first-team All-SEC by the league coaches.

Delane capped his senior season leading the SEC in passes defended with 13. He added 45 tackles, a pair of interceptions and a quarterback hurry.

And Delane played most of the season suffering from a core muscle injury.

LSU’s All-Time First-Team AP All-Americans

Year – Player (Position)

1935 – Gaynell Tinsley (End)

1936 – Gaynell Tinsley (End)

1958 – Billy Cannon (Back)

1959 – Billy Cannon (Back)

1961 – Roy “Moonie” Winston (Linebacker)

1962 – Jerry Stovall (Back)

1970 – Tommy Casanova (Defensive Back)

1970 – Mike Anderson (Linebacker)

1973 – Tyler Lafauci (Guard)

1985 – Michael Brooks (Linebacker)

1987 – Nacho Albergamo (Center)

1996 – Kevin Faulk (All-Purpose)

1997 – Alan Faneca (Offensive Line)

1997 – Chad Kessler (Punter)

1998 – Booger McFarland (Defensive Line)

2001 – Josh Reed (Wide Receiver)

2003 – Chad Lavalais (Defensive Line)

2004 – Marcus Spears (Defensive Line)

2006 – LaRon Landry (Defensive Back)

2006 – Glenn Dorsey (Defensive Line)

2007 – Glenn Dorsey (Defensive Line)

2007 – Craig Steltz (Defensive Back)

2008 – Herman Johnson (Offensive Line)

2010 – Patrick Peterson (Defensive Back)

2011 – Morris Claiborne (Defensive Back)

2011 – Tyrann Mathieu (Defensive Back)

2011 – Brad Wing (Punter)

2015 – Leonard Fournette (Running Back)

2018 – Devin White (Linebacker)

2018 – Grant Delpit (Defensive Back)

2019 – Joe Burrow (Quarterback)

2019 – Ja’Marr Chase (Wide Receiver)

2019 – Derek Stingley (Defensive Back)

2023 – Malik Nabers (Wide Receiver)

2023 – Jayden Daniels (Quarterback)

2024 – Will Campbell (Offensive Line)

2025 – Mansoor Delane (Defensive Back)