LSU’s Mansoor Delane and A.J. Haulcy Named To 1st Team Coaches’ All-SEC Team

LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane and safety A.J. Haulcy have been named first-team All-SEC by the SEC Coaches, the league office announced on Tuesday.

Joining Delane and Haulcy on the All-SEC team for the Tigers were tight end Trey’Dez Green, who earned second-team honors, along with linebacker Harold Perkins, placekicker Damian Ramos and punter Grant Chadwick on third team.

The performance of Delane and Haulcy went a long way in helping the Tigers lead the SEC in pass efficiency defense as LSU was the only team in the league to have more interceptions (17) than touchdown passes allowed (10). LSU’s defense also paced the league in interceptions, passes defended (67) and passes broken up (50).

Delane, who started 11 games in his only season with the Tigers, led the SEC in passes defended (13) and passes broken up (11). In 357 pass coverage snaps, Delane didn’t allow a touchdown and limited receivers to only 13 receptions and six first downs all season.

Delane added a pair of interceptions and tallied 45 tackles for a Tiger defense that held opponents to 18.3 points and 319.7 total yards per game.

Haulcy, also in his first year with the Tigers, appeared in all 12 games (11 starts) and led the SEC in total tackles with 88 while adding three interceptions and four pass breakups from his safety position.

Green, a sophomore, had a breakout season with 29 receptions for 353 yards and a team-high five touchdown receptions. Green earned national tight end of the week honors for his performance in LSU’s win over South Carolina when he caught eight passes for 119 yards and a touchdown in the 20-10 victory. Green caught a touchdown pass in four of LSU’s final seven games.

Perkins led the Tigers in sacks (4.0) and tied for team-high honors in tackles for loss (8.0) Perkins, who returned to the field this year after suffering a season-ending knee injury last September, added 56 tackles to go with three interceptions and seven quarterback hurries. The honor is the third for Perkins, who was named second-team All-SEC in 2022 and 2023.

Ramos, LSU’s all-time scoring and field goal leader, connected on 24-of-28 field goals and led the Tigers with 96 total points. His 24 field goals were the most in the SEC and included 12 field goals of 40-yards or longer. Ramos is currently riding a streak of 10 consecutive field goals, a stretch that dates back to the Alabama game.

Ramos, a senior, broke LSU’s all-time records for field goals and points scored in 2025 with his career totals standing at 69 (field goals) and 404 (total points) heading into the Texas Bowl.

Chadwick, another first-year player with the Tigers, finished second in the SEC in punting with a 45.88 average. He had 18 of his 54 punts downed inside the 20-yard line with 21 traveling over 50 yards. His 45.88 average ranks No. 2 in single-season LSU history.