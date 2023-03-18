LSU’s Maggie MacNeil swims to silver in NCAA’s 100 butterfly

March 18, 2023 Tiger Rag News Services Swimming and Diving 0
LSU's Maggie MacNeil captured second place in the NCAA 100 butterfly on Friday. PHOTO BY: LSU athletics

LSU swimmer Maggie MacNeil added a silver medal to her collection of NCAA finishes in the 100-yard butterfly Friday at the University of Tennessee’s the Allan Jones Aquatic Center.

MacNeil’s second-place finish was in a time of 48.51 was one of three times clocked under 49 seconds. With her claiming a spot in the top eight, she added her second first-team All-American honor as a Tiger.

MacNeil, a national champion in the 50-free, looks to add to her medal collection Saturday in the 100-free and 400-yard free relay.

LSU had four other participants on the second event of the day. Megan Barnes was 56th in the 200-yard free and Ella Varga was 46th in the 100-yard back in a time of 53.29.

The Tigers were represented in diving in the three-meter springboard by Chiara Pellacani (19th, 298.95) and Helle Tuxen (44th place, 236.75).

