LSU’s Maggie MacNeil collects third gold medal in SEC Championships

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – LSU’s Maggie MacNeil won her third gold medal of the 2023 SEC Championships on Thursday, capturing the 100-fly at Texas A&M’s Rec Center Natatorium.

MacNeil previous gold medals as part of the 200-yard freestyle relay and 50-yard freestyle. She became the first woman in the program’s history to win three gold medals in the same SEC meet since 1993 when Lucy Findlay accomplished the feat.

MacNeil’s time of 48.99 seconds broke the existing school mark in the event by nearly three seconds. She also broke the meet record and facility mark.

LSU’s women stand in fourth place in the team standings with 439 points behind Florida (760), Tennessee (483) and Kentucky (452).

Olympian Brooks Curry was fifth in the 200-yard free with a season’s best time of 1 minute, 33.15 seconds.