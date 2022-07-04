LSU’s Latanna Stone wins final match in Arnold Palmer Cup

LSU senior-to-be Latanna Stone dominated her Sunday singles match for Team USA leading from the third hole on as the 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup ended at the Golf Club de Genève in Switzerland.

However, Team International won the 24-match sequence, 15-9, to win the Palmer Cup for the third time in the last four editions, 33-27, in the best of 60-point sequence.

Stone was appearing in a third Palmer Cup and was part of the 2022 winning Team USA.

Stone, in the opening match that went off hole 10, against Alabama’s Benedetta Moresco for the International squad, fell behind 1Down on the 10th as Moresco made birdie after Stone posted a bogey on the par 4 hole.

But Stone got a par on the par 3 11th hole and the match went even when Moresco bogeyed.

Stone had six birdies and took the lead with the first of those birdies on the 12th hole, a par four, and never was threatened and ended the match with a 4&3 victory.

Stone finished the competition with a 1-1-2 record.

Stone’s Team USA win was the only win for the Americans in the first seven singles matches as the International team took control of an event that was tied 18-18 entering the final day.