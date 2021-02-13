LSU’s Laird blazes to fastest 200 meters in the world this year

LSU track and field senior Terrance Laird ran a world-leading time of 20.41 in the 200 meters at the Tyson Invitational on Saturday to win the event title with a personal best time.

The two fastest times of Laird’s indoor career in the 200 meters – Saturday’s 20.41 and a 20.43 – have come at the University of Arkansas’ Randal Tyson Track Center. The aforementioned mark is a world lead, leads the NCAA, and ranks as the second fastest in LSU history behind Xavier Carter’s school record of 20.30.