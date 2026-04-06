LSU’s Kailyn Gilbert Enters Portal After Minimal Play In 2025-26 With Hopes of Redshirt Season

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU senior reserve guard Kailyn Gilbert has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as she will try to play a fifth season as a redshirt senior in 2026-27.

Gilbert played in five non-conference games last season for the Tigers, which would mean she cannot have a redshirt season. Redshirts typically are not given in basketball if an athlete plays in only one game. But Gilbert is expected to appeal to the NCAA to receiver a redshirt season because of personal, family issues she dealt with during the 2025-26 season.

The 5-foot-8 guard from Tampa averaged 9.1 points through 37 games in the 2024-25 season for LSU and scored in double figures 14 times and hit more than 20 points three times. She also hit two game winners against Washington and Tennessee.

She played her first two seasons at Arizona was its leading scorer as a sophomore in the 2023-24 season with 15.1 points a game.