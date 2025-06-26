LSU’s Kade Anderson Named Baseball America’s 2025 College Pitcher Of The Year

LSU ace Kade Anderson. (Photo by Jonathan Mailhes).

The roar at Charles Schwab Field had barely settled when Kade Anderson’s teammates unleashed their signature dogpile, the kind reserved for the rarest of heroes. In a season packed with standout outings, nothing was brighter than his complete-game shutout in the College World Series championship against Coastal Carolina. As grass and dirt flew, Anderson rose from the heap, LSU’s new legend—with Baseball America’s first-ever College Pitcher of the Year Award freshly minted in his résumé.

A draft-eligible sophomore, Anderson was a picture of dominance all spring, but he hit another gear under Omaha’s lights. Across 16 CWS innings, he yielded a lone run and fanned 17, personifying ice-cold calm on the biggest stage. “He toys with you,” LSU shortstop Steven Milam said. Anderson’s final masterpiece—only the third complete-game shutout in a CWS final—earned him Most Outstanding Player honors and a place in college baseball lore.

Back in Baton Rouge, numbers tell a similar story: a 3.18 ERA over 119 innings, a nation-leading 180 strikeouts and just 35 walks across 19 starts. Eleven times he punched out at least 10 batters. Never once did the SEC’s elite lineups rattle him. “He’s like a lion out there,” outfielder Derek Curiel marveled. “It’s not just the stuff. It’s the confidence and the feel. The way he attacks.”

At 6-foot-2 and 186 pounds, Anderson’s arsenal is as imposing as his poise. His fastball, heavy and true, sits in the low-to-mid 90s. But hitters quake at the sight of his two breaking balls—a hard slider and a sharp curve, both spinning north of 3,000 rpm. Curiel faced him three times in intra­squad scrimmages and emerged with a walk, a groundout and a strikeout. “I considered that a win,” he laughed. “He wants to embarrass you.”

That relentlessness vaulted Anderson up draft boards. Once eyed as a Day-2 pick, he’s now a consensus top-10 talent—and a dark horse for the No. 1 overall selection. “His next pitch should be for someplace in the Washington Nationals organization,” LSU coach Jay Johnson declared in Omaha. “It’s not close.”

Anderson leaves Baton Rouge with a 3.38 career ERA and 239 strikeouts in 157⅓ innings—a meteoric rise from intriguing freshman to CWS Most Outstanding Player in just 18 months. “You’re getting a competitor,” third baseman Michael Braswell said. “An ace in the rotation. He’s only going to get better.”

Baseball America’s decision to create a standalone College Pitcher of the Year Award underscores how much scouts covet elite arms. In a season defined by durability, dominance and unyielding will, Kade Anderson set the gold standard. “He’s just a workhorse,” Milam said. “He’s one of my best friends and one of the best people I’ve ever met. He’s humble, comes from a great family and gives you everything he has every time out.” It’s that blend of talent and character that promises even greater chapters still unwritten.

