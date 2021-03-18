LSU’s JuVaughn Harrison named 2021 USTFCCA men’s indoor National Field Athlete of the Year

Less than a week after making history, LSU’s JuVaughn Harrison added to his growing list of postseason awards.

Harrison, who captured national championships in the high jump and long jump at last week’s NCAA indoor championships, was named Wednesday the 2021 U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s men’s indoor National Field Athlete of the Year.

Harrison became LSU’s first field athlete to win the award and second athlete in the program’s history to win along with former All-American sprinter Xavier Carter (2006).

Harrison won the NCAA indoors high jump competition with a career-best effort of 7 feet, 6 ½ inches and came back 30 minutes later March 12 to win the long jump competition, rallying in the fifth round of jumps with a career-best leap of 27-8 ¾ – the third distance in collegiate history.

He also became the first man to capture both events at the same NCAA indoor meet.

Harrison first achieved such distinction in 2019, sweeping both the high jump and long jump during the NCAA outdoor championships.

During the recent indoor season, Harrison also swept the high jump and long jump at the Southeastern Conference indoor championships to earn the Cliff Harper Trophy for the top point scorer at the league’s meet.