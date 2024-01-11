LSU’s Jurnee Robinson, Anita Anwusi land on 2023 All-Louisiana volleyball team

LSU had two selections to the 2023 All-Louisiana volleyball that was released by the Louisiana Sports Writers Assocation.

Freshman Jurnee Robinson and senior Anita Anwusi earned spots on the team with Robinson landing on the first team and earning the special honor as Freshman of the Year. Anwusi was named to the honorable mention list.



Robinson, a native of Simpsonville, S.C., became the first player in school history to receive the LSWA’s top freshman honor and eighth selected to the first team. She’s the first freshman from LSU selected to the first team since Taylor Bannister and Raigen Cianciulli in 2017.

Robinson led LSU with 4.46 points and 3.87 kills per set to rank No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, in the Southeastern Confernence. Her 3.87 kills per set was fifth among NCAA Division I freshmen and eighth in the program’s single-season record book.

She had 20 aces and 63 blocks, including a team-high 15 solo blocks, in addition to her 181 digs.

Anwusi, a two-time All-Louisiana choice, topped LSU with a .335 hitting percentage that ranked No. 7 in the SEC. She also paced the team with 88 blocks.

Overall, the Houston native finished the with 201 kills, 15 aces and 13 solo blocks. She concluded her career ranked inside the top 10, including ranking eighth all-time with 368 block assists, ninth with 434 total blocks, and No. 10 all-time with a .296 hitting percentage.