LSU’s Jordan Wright co-SEC Player of the Week

Jordan Wright
LSU's Jordan Wright, shown here earlier this against Kansas State, was named SEC Co-Player of the Week after leading the Tigers with 20 points and 10 rebounds to a a 68-53 conference-opening win over Texas A&M on Saturday night in College Station. PHOTO BY MICHAEL BACIGALUPI

After a spectacular 20 points-10 rebounds effort in a road SEC opening Saturday win over Texas A&M, LSU’s Jordan Wright was named Co-Southeastern Conference Player of the Week as announced by the league office on Monday.

Wright and South Carolina guard Meechie Johnson shared the honors.

Wright, a grad student who prepped at The Dunham School in Baton Rouge, also had two assists, two steals and a block in the win at Texas A&M that stopped a 13-game road losing streak for the Tigers dating back to February 2022.

It marked his 10th career double double.

Wright and the Tigers will host Vanderbilt Tuesday night at 8 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Tickets are available online at LSUTix.net.

