LSU’s Jayden Daniels named semifinalist for Davey O’Brien Award

LSU’s Jayden Daniels has been selected as one of 21 semifinalists for the 2022 Davey O’Brien Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s best quarterback, the O’Brien Selection Committee announced on Tuesday.

Daniels, in his first year at LSU after transferring from Arizona State, has guided the Tigers to a No. 6 national ranking and a berth in the SEC Championship Game.

LSU is 8-2 overall and clinched the SEC Western Divisions with its win over Arkansas and hosts UAB at 8 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

Daniels is the only player in the SEC to rank among the top 10 in the league in both rushing and passing yards. He’s also one of only three quarterbacks nationally to have rushed for 600 yards and pass for 2,000 yards. Daniels goes into the UAB game with 629 rushing yards and 2,080 yards. His 10 rushing TDs ties for the most among all quarterbacks in the FBS.

Daniels has completed 195-of-283 passes with 14 touchdowns and only two interceptions. His 24 TDs accounted for (10 rushing, 14 passing) rank No. 7 in LSU’s single-season history.

Earlier this year, Daniels became the first LSU quarterback to rush for 100 yards and pass for 200 yards in a game decided in regulation and he’s done it twice this season (vs. Florida State and Ole Miss). He also became the first player in LSU history to rush for three touchdowns and pass for three TDs in a game decided in regulation.

Daniels earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors in back-to-back weeks following wins over Ole Miss and Alabama.

The next step in the process will be to select the award’s three finalists based on voting from the Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee as well as the second round of the Davey O’Brien Fan Vote, which will take place on the award’s three social media accounts—Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. The top five vote getters on each platform will receive bonus committee member ballots which will be added to the votes cast by the National Selection Committee.

To participate in the Fan Vote, fans must like the original Davey O’Brien Award post highlighting the respective quarterback. The three finalists will be tabbed on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The winner will be announced live on Thursday, Dec. 8 on The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

2022 Davey O’Brien Award Semifinalists

Stetson Bennett, Georgia, Sr., 5-11, 190, Blackshear, Ga.

Jayden Daniels, LSU, Jr., 6-3, 200, San Bernardino, Calif.

Max Duggan, TCU, Sr., 6-2, 210, Council Bluffs, Iowa

Frank Harris, UTSA, Sr., 6-0, 205, Schertz, Texas

Sam Hartman, Wake Forest, Jr., 6-1, 210, Charlotte, N.C.

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee, Sr., 6-4, 218, Greensboro, N.C.

Drake Maye, North Carolina, R-Fr., 6-4, 220, Huntersville, N.C.

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina, Jr., 6-3, 215, Indian Trail, N.C.

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan, So., 6-3, 196, La Grange Park, Ill.

Tanner Mordecai, SMU, Sr., 6-3, 214, Waco, Texas

Bo Nix, Oregon, Sr., 6-2, 213, Pinson, Ala.

Michael Penix Jr., Washington, Jr., 6-3, 213, Tampa, Fla.

Austin Reed, WKU, Sr., 6-2, 230, St. Augustine Beach, Fla.

Cameron Rising, Utah, Jr., 6-2, 218, Ventura, Calif.

Will Rogers, Mississippi State, Jr., 6-2, 210, Brandon, Miss.

Kurtis Rourke, Ohio, Jr., 6-5, 216, Oakville, Ontario, Canada

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, So., 6-3, 218, Inland Empire, Calif.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA, Sr., 6-1, 205, Las Vegas, Nev.

Jordan Travis, Florida State, Jr., 6-1, 212, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Caleb Williams, USC, So., 6-1, 215, Washington, D.C.

Bryce Young, Alabama, Jr., 6-0, 194, Pasadena, Calif.