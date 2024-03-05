LSU’s Jared Jones, Luke Holman and Gage Jump named to Astros Foundation College Classic All-Tournament Team

March 5, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Baseball 0
Jared Jones does the horns down symbol in LSU's win over Texas. LSU's next game is tonight against UL. PHOTO BY: Michael Bacigalupi

Three LSU players were named Monday to the 24th annual Astros Foundation College Classic All-Tournament Team. Right-handed pitcher Luke Holman, left-handed pitcher Gage Jump and first baseman Jared Jones each received all-tournament recognition.

LSU was named the tournament champion on Sunday after posting a 3-0 record with a plus-nine run differential in victories over Texas, UL Lafayette and Texas State.

LSU’s run differential edged out Vanderbilt, which also went 3-0 with a plus-eight run differential. Rounding out the field, Texas State went 2-1, Houston went 1-2, while both UL Lafayette and Texas finished 0-3.

Holman, a native of Sinking Springs, Pa., fired 5.2 shutout innings Friday night in a win over No. 13 Texas. He limited the Longhorns to three hits with one walk and a career-high 12 strikeouts, and he retired nine of the final 10 batters he faced to complete his outing.

Jump, a product of Aliso, Calif., was superb in his starting role Saturday versus UL Lafayette, earning the win by limiting the Cajuns to just one hit in five shutout innings with no walks and five strikeouts.

Jones, a native of Marietta, Ga., batted .455 (5-for-11) in the tournament with three doubles, one homer, four RBI and three runs. His three-run homer in the seventh inning on Friday versus Texas proved to be the difference in LSU’s 6-3 victory.

Minute Maid Park hosted a total attendance of 61,379 over the weekend, which represents a tournament record. The crowd topped out on Friday, as 24,927 fans were on hand, which marked the second-highest single-day attendance figure in tournament history and the highest since 2006.

The tournament also featured tight contests, as eight of the nine games were decided by three-or-fewer runs, including two extra-inning games.

2024 Astros Foundation College Classic All-Tournament Team

                C             Kimble Schuessler, Texas                              

                1B           Jared Jones, LSU                                              

                2B           Chase Mora, Texas State                              

                3B           Aaron Lugo, Texas State                               

                SS           Kyle DeBarge, Louisiana                               

                OF          Max Belyeu, Texas                                          

                OF          Porter Brown, Texas                                       

                OF          Ryne Farber, Texas State                              

                DH          Camden Kozeal, Vanderbilt                         

                P             Bryce Cunningham, Vanderbilt                  

                P             Luke Holman, LSU                                           

                P             Jaxon Jelkin, Houston                                    

                P             Gage Jump, LSU                                                               

                Most Outstanding Player: 2B Chase Mora, Texas State

