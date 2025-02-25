LSU’s Jared Jones And Steven ‘Monster’ Milam Too Much For Nicholls State

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

No. 2 LSU showcased a lot of everything in overwhelming Nicholls State, 13-3, in seven innings via the 10-run rule on Monday night in Alex Box Stadium.

First baseman Jared Jones hit a solo home run in the second inning for a 5-0 lead and added an RBI single and a sacrifice fly in a 2-for-2, three-RBI night for the Tigers (7-1). Oh, and he stole two bases.

Shortstop Steven Milam, who they call the “Monster,” put LSU up 4-0 in the first inning on a two-run single, then hit a three-run home run in the fifth for an 8-0 lead. He finished 2-for-3 with a career-high five RBIs, pacing the Tigers’ 10-hit attack.

Freshman pitcher William Schmidt, one of the elite members of LSU’s No. 1 recruiting class, started for the first time and struck out three with no walks around five hits in four and two-thirds innings for the win.

“Yeah, this is a really good team all the way around,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said simply. “I think we found a little closer version of our identity here these last couple of games.”

LSU beat Omaha, 12-1, on Saturday with 13 hits in the second game of a doubleheader after losing the opener, 5-4.

“I hate that we had to lose a game to do that,” Johnson said. “But I think it’s one of those things that’s going to turn into a net positive.”

Johnson may have found a new third baseman in the process as junior Tanner Reaves, a transfer from national champion Blinn College, has started the last two games there ahead of senior Michael Braswell III. But Braswell did replace Reaves and singled and scored a run.

Johnson continued to mix and match in right field and at designated hitter.

“Love how many guys we got into the game,” he said of using 18 non-pitchers after playing 19 on Saturday. “It was a 5-2 game in the (top of the) fifth, and I looked on the lineup card, and we’d used 14 position players already. When you can do that in the context of winning and guys doing their job, there’s a really good energy in the dugout. But really the story for me is the aggressiveness we played with tonight, and I think it’s a good blueprint for what we want to do going forward.”

Milam moved from second base to shortstop to begin this season, moving Braswell from shortstop to third.

“He’s a stud player,” Johnson said. “He’s one of the best players in college baseball. He’s done a phenomenal job playing shortstop, making it look easy. Played great tonight.”

LOOK FOR MORE FROM WILLIAM SCHMIDT SOON

Schmidt of Catholic High in Baton Rouge threw 60 pitches with 46 strikes.

“He’s one the best pitchers on this team right now,” Johnson said. “You watch him pitch, and you’re like, ‘Man, we’ve got to get this guy in the game.’ He got us a lot of length there (4 and two-thirds innings) with only 60 pitches. I love the competitive nature. I love the athlete. I love the arm. This kid’s got a great future, and he’s an awesome human being. He’s got the toughness ready to compete right now. You don’t always see that with young players, but the It factor is there, the ability is there. I can’t wait to get him back out there.”

That will likely happen again this week as the Tigers play No. 19 Dallas Baptist on Wednesday in Arlington, Texas, at the Texas Rangers’ stadium at 7 p.m. Three games will follow in Frisco, Texas, against Kansas State at 2 p.m. Friday, Nebraska at 4 p.m. Saturday and Sam Houston at 4 p.m. Sunday.

“We’re excited to get over there – good trip for our team,” Johnson said. “Really well-run tournament.”