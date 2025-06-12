LSU’s Jake Brown And Family Lead Large Contingent Of Louisianians To Omaha

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Jake Brown’s dad liked LSU’s chances to reach the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, a month before the season even started and before the Tigers stormed to a 31-3 start overall and 10-2 in the Southeastern Conference.

So, Chance Brown of Sulphur and his friends started reserving hotel rooms in Omaha. The No. 6 seed Tigers (48-15) play No. 3 seed Arkansas (48-13) at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

“I know my dad and all his friends – they may have had hotel bookings since January,” Jake Brown, LSU’s sophomore right fielder, said on Tuesday before the Tigers flew to Omaha the next day. “I know there’s going to be a lot of people there from Sulphur, Lake Charles, that area.”

Don’t forget Rosepine, hometown of junior designated hitter/outfielder Ethan Frey (.340, 13 home runs, 49 RBIs), who will be well represented.

Other in-state players include four-year senior outfielder Josh Pearson (.297, 7 home runs, 32 RBIs) of West Monroe, his brother freshman John Pearson (.263, 2 home runs, 7 RBIs), sophomore left-handed ace pitcher Kade Anderson (10-1, 3.58 ERA, No. 2 in nation with 163 strikeouts in 103 innings) of Madisonville, sophomore left-handed reliever D.J. Primeaux (0-0, 3.86 ERA, 13 strikeouts in 14 innings) of Central, and junior pitcher Jacob Mayers (1-0, 5.02 ERA, 24 strikeouts, 14 and a third innings) of Gonzales.

“We’ve got a lot of guys from Louisiana,” Brown said. “There’ll be a lot of Louisiana natives there.”

You can almost smell the cuisine now.

For Chance Brown, an energy company supervisor who played baseball at McNeese State in Lake Charles, this trip has been 14 years in the making.

CHASE SHORES REDEFINES HIMSELF AS A RELIEVER

“I’ve been working on this since Jake was six years old,” Chance said on Skip Bertman Field at Alex Box Stadium late Sunday night after the Tigers beat West Virginia, 12-5, to win the Super Regional and advance to the College World Series.

“Dad was my coach growing up, and I’ve been playing since I was six, so yeah,” Jake said. “I think he was more excited on Sunday night than I was at that point. My family bleeds that.”

Jake’s mother Tina is a retired lawyer and LSU Law School graduate.

“They love LSU baseball,” Jake said. So, I know they’re going to have a lot of people there. However many can go.”

“It’s a great day to be alive,” as the song says. And for those at Alex Box last night, feel free to substitute night for day.https://t.co/Qq2gVfdKyy — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) June 9, 2025

Brown thought he may have a chance to go last season as a freshman when the Tigers reached the Super Regional title game at North Carolina before losing 4-3 in 10 innings to North Carolina. An LSU win would have meant it would have hosted West Virginia in the Super Regional round at Alex Box. Brown hit .264 with four home runs as a freshman with 12 starts in center field and nine in right field out of 56 games. He hit .286 in the postseason with two home runs.

This season, Brown is fourth on the Tigers in hitting at .315 with eight home runs and 44 RBIs. The left-handed hitter has started 41 times out of 57 games, usually as the right fielder against right-handed pitchers. He went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, including a two-run home run in the win Sunday.

“This is what I’ve dreamed of,” he said. “I’ve always dreamed of going to Omaha. Being able to do that for my home state and for my home team, it’s something that’s really special.”

This trip and this possible national title is why the No. 1-ranked prospect in Louisiana by Perfect Game out of Sulphur High came to LSU after winning the 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year.

“I knew what this program was capable of. I know what this coaching staff is capable of,” he said.

But when it came time for his last at-bat in Alex Box Stadium this season, Brown gladly gave it up for Pearson, who was playing in his last game at the Box and had not batted yet. Coach Jay Johnson then put him in to pinch-hit in the top of the ninth for Brown.

It didn’t go well. Pearson struck out on three pitches after hitting a grand slam in the 16-9 win on Saturday as LSU’s right fielder against left-handed pitchers and new lead-off hitter.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen someone have a three-pitch strikeout and then get cheered for it,” Brown laughed. “But I am glad that he hit for me. If he didn’t get put in at that spot, I would’ve walked up to coach Johnson and said, ‘Hey, he HAS to hit. It’s his last game at the Box.’ Seeing the fans giving him that standing ovation was really special. Happy for him.”

LSU BASEBALL LEFTY-RIGHTY HITTING

Pearson will likely lead off Friday and play right field for Brown as Arkansas is expected to throw left-handed ace Zach Root (8-5, 3.59 ERA, 119 strikeouts in 92 and two-thirds innings). Pearson has been very effective all season against left-handed pitchers, even though he is also left-handed.

“It’s one of the reasons we’re a great team,” Brown said. “We have a lot of depth. We have a lot of guys who can do a lot of things. Everybody knows what their job is when that time comes. It’s a bunch of team guys willing to pass the stick.”