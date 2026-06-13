LSU’s Jaiden Reid Wins 200 Meters National Championship By Destroying NCAA Record

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU sprinter Jaiden Reid, a junior from the Cayman Islands, obliterated the NCAA record for the 200 meters with a 19.63-second time in the finals to win the gold at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday.

Reid, 21, broke the previous record of Florida State’s Walter Dix, who ran a 19.69 in 2007. Reid’s time is also the No. 1 mark in the world in 2026.

Reid also finished second in the 100 meters with a 9.82 time. And he ran a leg on LSU’s 4×100 relay team, which finished second with a season-best time of 38.06 in the final, with Jeremiah Walker, Shakeem McKay and Joshua Caleb.

The LSU men close their outdoor season with a Fourth Place finish at the NCAA Championships.#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/8w6myDwvEi — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) June 13, 2026

In all, Reid led the Tigers with 20 points of LSU’s total of 42 for fourth place overall, which was a major jump from last season’s No. 28 finish with 11.3 points. Reid took 10 points for the 100 meters, eight for the 200 meters and two for the 4×100.

In other action, LSU’s Matthew Sophia ended his collegiate career with an eighth-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles with a 13.50 time. In the 400 meters, Amal Glasgow finished eighth with a 45.14 time. Chad Hendricks finished 24th in the discus with an effort of 181 feet and nine inches.

The Tigers had a second place in the 4×400 relay with a 2:57.96 time behind Glasgow, McKay, Grant Buckmiller and Malachi Austin.

Arkansas won the national title with with 56 points as Georgia and Tennessee finished second and third with 49 and 42 points, respectively.

LSU’s women’s team competes in the NCAA Championship finals on Saturday (7 p.m., ESPN2).