LSU’s Jack Bech becomes first player to announce he’s headed to NCAA transfer portal

LSU lost its first member of the 2022 football team Tuesday when sophomore wide receiver Jack Bech announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal.

“This has been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, and a lot of thought and prayer has gone into my decision,” Bech announced on his social media account.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Bech went from a full-time starter in 2021 to a player that dealt with both injuries and limited playing time this past season.

Bech transitioned between wide receiver and tight end in 2021 to catch 43 passes for 489 yards with three touchdowns during his freshman season.

The former Class 4A All-State selection from Lafayette’s St. Thomas More was among a host of wide receivers returning for this season and saw his played time and productivity reduced.

In 12 games, Bech had 16 catches – good enough for seventh on the team – with 200 yards (12.5 yards per carry) and a touchdown. He also saw time on special teams, serving as both punt and kickoff returner, earlier this season.

Bech has deep ties to LSU where both of his uncles, Blain and Brett, both played football for the Tigers. He finished his high school career with 173 catches for 3,236 yards and 37 touchdowns, earning four-status from both Rivals.com and ESPN recruiting services.

According to several reports, LSU lost a second player to the transfer portal.

Sophomore cornerback Damarius McGhee of Pensacola, Florida is seeking a transfer after appearing in only one game against Auburn this season. The 6-0, 170-pound four-star recruit from Pensacola-Catholic High played in a total of 12 games in 2021, making his only start for a depleted secondary in the team’s Texas Bowl against Kansas State and registered five tackles.