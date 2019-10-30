LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad wins European Women’s Amateur Golf Championship

Four front-nine birdies helped propel LSU junior women’s golfer Ingrid Lindblad to victory in the 2021 European Women’s Amateur Championship Saturday at Royal Park in Roveri, Italy.

Lindblad fired a 5-under par 72 on the last day of play to finish 72 holes at 12-under par score of 276 after posting four under par rounds of 71-69-69-67.

The native of Sweden was three-shots clear of Alexandra Forsterling of Germany, who posted 279 and moved up two places after a 3-under 69 final round.

Lindblad, who led the tournament with 20 birdies and tied for the tournament lead in play on par 5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes, put her stamp on the event by posting birdies on the par 4, 342-yard first hole and the par 4, 350-yard second hole.

Lindblad birdied the two par 5s on the front side at five and eight and turned for the final nine at 4-under 32. She birdied the 351-yard par 4 10th hole and then the 500-yard par 5 11th. Her only miscue came at No. 14 when she posted a lone bogey.

LSU sophomore Carla Tejedo Mulet of Spain and Tigers’ freshman signee Elsa Svensson of Sweden also made the cut to the to 60 players after 54 holes.

Tejedo Mulet finished at 6-over 294 and finished in a tie for 46th place, while Svensson posted 7-over 295 and finished T52 in the four-day event.