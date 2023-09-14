LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad turns 12th career victory into SEC Player of Week honor

LSU All-American Ingrid Lindblad was named the first Southeastern Conference women’s Golfer of the Week Wednesday after scoring her 12th collegiate victory Tuesday in the Cougar Classic in Hanahan, South Carolina.

Lindblad, a graduate student from Halmstad, Sweden, tied for medalist honors with a 16-under par score of 197 on the par 71 Yeamans Hall Club layout.

Lindblad had rounds of 67-64-66 in the 54-hole event. Her second round 64 marked the fifth time she has tied the aggregate school record single round total in her LSU career. Her 197 marked the second time in program history she has been under 200 for 54 holes. Lindblad had 19 birdies, one off tournament high, and played the par 4 holes in 9-under.

Lindblad remained the No. 1 player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings for the 15th consecutive week and she is on the watch list for the 2023-24 ANNIKA Award.

LSU will be back in competition starting on Sept. 22-24 in Franklin, Tennessee at the Mason Rudolph Championship.