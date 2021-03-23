LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad named Golfweek Women’s College Player of the Week

LSU sophomore Ingrid Lindblad, who got her first win of the season on Sunday at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic, has been named the Golfweek Women’s College Golf Player of the Week.

The native of Halmstad, Sweden, finished the weekend with a 4-under 212 total on the University of Georgia Golf Course. She has finished in the top 10 of all seven of LSU’s tournaments in the 2020-21 season.

Lindblad capped the Liz Murphey with consecutive birdies on No. 17 and No. 18 to claim the victory. She started the tournament with a course and school record 8-under 64 in the first round. The school mark puts her in a three-way tie for best single low round in Tiger history.

She will make LSU history March 31-April 3 as the first Tiger to compete in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Then, Lindblad will return to action with her LSU teammates in 2021 LSU Tiger Golf Classic April 6-7 at the University Club in Baton Rouge.