LSU’s Health Entering March Madness Apparently Not A Big Question Mark, Afterall

By TODD HORNE

LSU’s No. 3 seed could be primed for a deep March run, but the lingering question is one of health — specifically for its dynamic duo, Flau’jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow. These two stars, the cornerstone of LSU’s “Big 3,” are reporting in battle-ready, and their return is key as the Tigers gear up to host No. 14 seed San Diego State this weekend.

Johnson, sidelined by a nagging shin inflammation that kept her off the court since a Feb. 27 loss to Alabama, has found the remedy in time and is now a full 100% fit. “If you get on that court, you’re not hurt,” she said. Her message is simple: she’s back and ready to take on any assignment — including the responsibility of guarding top scorers like San Diego State’s seamanship.

Morrow, who endured a worrisome foot injury during LSU’s disheartening SEC Tournament semifinal loss to Texas, has also turned a setback into a comeback story. After an awkward landing left her immobile and grimacing in pain, she underwent an x-ray in the locker room, and relief followed once the scans came back negative. Even though an early attempt to rejoin the game was shelved in favor of stabilizing the team’s momentum, Morrow’s steadfast work in the weight room and relentless rehab regimen has her geared up for the challenges ahead. “The last two weeks have been difficult,” she admitted, underscoring the grind required to bounce back in March.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey is practically buzzing about their readiness. She noted both Johnson and Morrow have had ample time to rehab and practice, with no lingering limitations holding them back. For LSU, their availability is more than just fortunate—it’s essential. With a mission to notch a Sweet 16 appearance for the third consecutive year, every minute on the floor matters.

The road up to the coveted round is steep. LSU must first overcome the Aztecs and then contend with the winner of the first-round showdown between No. 6 seed Florida State and No. 11 seed George Mason. With Seminole guard Ta’Niya Latson leading the nation in scoring, the Tigers are prepared to deploy every ounce of their talent, especially if Johnson is tasked with taming such offensive firepower.

As the clock ticks down to tipoff at 9:15 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, the stage is set for LSU’s women’s basketball team to blend grit and grace in one of the sport’s biggest moments. With Johnson and Morrow firing on all cylinders, the Tigers might just be the dark horse ready to make a historic run in March Madness.