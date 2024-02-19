LSU’s Hayden Travinski named SEC Co-Player of the Week

LSU catcher/designated hitter Hayden Travinski on Monday was named SEC Co-Player of the Week by the league office.

Travinski shared the honor with Slate Alford of Georgia.

Travinski led LSU to three straight wins over the weekend, batting .636 (7-for-11) with one homer, four RBI and eight runs scored. He also walked twice and was hit by a pitch on two occasions, as he recorded a .733 on-base percentage.

Travinski was 3-for-5 in Sunday’s win over VMI with two RBI and three runs scored. His solo homer in the bottom of the eighth inning on Friday with LSU holding a 10-8 lead provided an insurance run in the Tigers’ 11-8 victory over VMI.