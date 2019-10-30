LSU’s Harrison eclipses 31-year-old school outdoor high jump record; Stamey, O’Donoghue establish school marks

LSU’s top-ranked men’s and women’s track and field teams registered 13 wins and set three school records in Saturday’s LSU Alumni Meet at Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

Here at the winners:

Men

JuVaughn Harrison (high jump): The four-time national champion set a school record of 7 feet, 6 ½ inches to win the high jump by five inches over his nearest competitor. His winning mark also gave him the NCAA lead in this outdoor season (along with the long jump) and eclipsed the school’s 31-year-old record of Tom Lange (7-5 ¾).

Rayvon Gray (long jump): Grey ran a wind-aided jump of 26-7 ¼ to win the event.

Jon Nerdal (hammer): Nerdal delivered a winning mark of 229-11.

Eric Coston (1,500): Coston came through with a winning time of 3:46.88.

Eric Edwards (110 hurdles): Despite a slight headwind, Edwards picked up his second win (13.61) of the outdoor season.

NOTE: Tyler Terry was the top collegian in the 400 meters, losing to only LSU alum Vernon Norwood 44.64 to 45.18. It was a PR for Terry which ranks him No. 9 nationally and the 10th fastest in school history.

Women

Alicia Stamey (3,000 steeplechase): The former Episcopal High standout broke the 20-year-old school record of Susanne Strunz with a career best of 10:18.28, edging teammate Sara Funderburk (10:19.15).

Abigail O’Donoghue (high jump): The senior matched the LSU school record in the high jump with her performance with an outdoor PR of 6-2 ¼ which matched Gail Kapernick’s school mark set in 1994. She moved to No. 3 nationally.

Lisa Gunnarsson (pole vault): The NCAA indoor champion cleared 14-8 ¼ and defeated Arkansas’ Nastassja Campbell on fewer misses.

Monique Hardy (hammer): Picked up a victory with a toss of 209-4.

Aliyah Whisby (long jump): She turned in a PR of 21-10, a mark that was third best in school history and ranks in the top 10 nationally.

Noel Baker (javelin): Captured her event with a career best throw of 158-2, the ninth best effort in school history.

Shayna Luna (1,500): Was slightly off her PR in winning the event (4:32.99).

Ashley LaJocies (3,000): Was part of a successful meet for LSU’s distance runners with a winning time of 10:04.09.