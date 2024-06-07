LSU’s Harold Perkins Jr. named to prestigious award’s watchlist

LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. has been named on the watchlist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

The Lott Trophy is presented annually to the IMPACT defensive player of the year. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. It recognizes players for their on-field performance as well as off-field character.

Perkins has been one of the Tigers most important players on defense over the last couple seasons and is expected to play a key role in new defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s scheme. He’ll be making the switch to inside linebacker this season after spending all of his first two seasons, barring one game, at outside linebacker.

The winner of the trophy will be revealed on Dec. 8 at the Pacific Club in New Port Beach, California.