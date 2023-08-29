LSU’s Harold Perkins is everywhere, he’s everywhere, Norvell and Kelly agree – but that’s only part of the story

LSU linebacker Harold Perkins has been making a name for himself as one of the best defensive players in the country, but Florida State head coach Mike Norvell put an exclamation point after the Seminoles’ practice on Tuesday when the third-year coach pointed out that Perkins is someone they must always account for and know where Perkins is every second he is on the field.

Both LSU coach Brian Kelly and Norvell said that Perkins’ performance will be a huge factor for each team when the No. 5 Tigers and the No. 8 Seminoles tangle in Orlando on Sunday in the most important game of the early season in college football.

Mike Norvell – “I mean he’s all over the place . . . “

LSU’s Brian Kelly: “I think you will see him (Harold Perkins) making plays from all over the field. . . “