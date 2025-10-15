LSU’s Gritty Win Over Gamecocks But That Offense Still Won’t Travel, Plus Herb Tyler, Jay Johnson

LSU fought hard to secure a thrilling 20-10 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night, setting the stage for the most crucial 3-game stretch of Brian Kelly’s tenure. Joining Jeff Palermo, Todd Horne, and Glenn Guilbeau, former LSU QB legend Herb Tyler shares his insights on the 5-1 Tigers as they head to Nashville, where they are underdogs against Vanderbilt for the first time since 1948. Plus, 2-time National Champion Jay Johnson steps into the Super Chevy Dealers Studio to discuss Fall Baseball and his 2025 Championship Teams’ upcoming trip to Washington DC next Monday, along with exciting updates on the 2026 Tigers. Don’t miss Teresa Walker, Tennessee AP Sportswriter, as she delivers a scouting report from Nashville on Clark Lea’s Commodores, with Diego Pavia in the spotlight. Be warned—Walker is brimming with confidence as she predicts a Vandy victory over the Tigers at 11 AM Central on Saturday!
