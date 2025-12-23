LSU’s Grace Knox Named Southeastern Conference Freshman Of The Week

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU’s Grace Knox was named SEC Freshman of the Week Tuesday for her performances in wins over Morgan State and Texas-Arlington, the league office announced on Tuesday.

Knox, a Las Vegas, Nevada native, paced LSU by averaging 17.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in the two games. The 6-foot-2 forward scored a career-high 25 points with a career-high 12 rebounds against UT Arlington on Sunday.

Her 25 points was also the highest point total by any Tiger so far this season for No. 5 LSU (13-0). She has reached double figures in 11 of 13 games played.

Knox is the first LSU freshman to garner this honor since junior Mikaylah Williams earned three in the 2023-24 season.

LSU will return to action on Sunday against Alabama State at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (3 p.m., SEC Network).