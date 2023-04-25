LSU’s Godson Oghenebrume receives national athlete of week honor

LSU’s Godson Oghenebrume was named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association National Athlete of the Week for the first time in his career on Tuesday. The sophomore clocked his first ever sub-10 100-meter dash and helped set the nation-leading 4×100-meter relay time once again.

The Southeastern conference office also announced on Tuesday that Oghenebrume was named SEC Runner of the Week, his first SEC-weekly honor of the season.

Oghenebrume, a native of Ughelli, Nigeria, went into LSU Alumni Gold with an all-conditions personal-best time of 10.12 seconds (+0.9 m/s) from last year’s Tom Jones Memorial. In just his second 100-meter race of the season, Oghenebrume blazed his way to a slightly wind-aided time of 9.97 seconds (+2.3 m/s).

Oghenebrume’s time is the second-fastest time in the nation this year, and is the fastest all-conditions time among Nigerians and third fastest for the continent of Africa. The time pushed him to a first-place finish against a competitive field that included multiple Olympians and World Championship quality runners.

Oghenebrume’s time of 9.97 seconds at +2.0 m/s wind would’ve been around 9.98 seconds.

He is also the anchor for the nation’s fastest 4×100-meter relay team. LSU’s 4×100 team consisting of Brandon Hicklin, Dorian Camel, Da’Marcus Fleming, and Oghenebrume won the event this past weekend with a time of 38.36 seconds which is fourth best on the LSU school record list.

LSU has now held the nation-leading time every week this season and have clocked seven times on the nation’s top-10 performance list for 2023. Florida and Tennessee are the only other team with multiple coming in at two each. The time of 38.36 ranks fourth in the world currently as they now sit with two times in the world’s top-10 performance list this season.