LSU’s goal is to win the SEC Championship this weekend

After a successful season, LSU women’s golf team under head coach Garrett Runion heads to The Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida on a mission to become SEC champions.

LSU’s managed to stay in the top five in the rankings all season long and are currently ranked No. 5 heading into the SEC Tournament starting Friday through April 16th. For the first time since 2012, the conference championship tournament will be held away from Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Ala., and held at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.

LSU is 98-19-2 overall with an average score of 82.14.

Fifth-year senior Ingrid Lindblad leads the Tigers as Lindblad finished third at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur with a final round of 69 at Augusta National, making her the only golfer in the event’s first five years to achieve three top-three finishes. In recognition of her achievements, Lindblad was presented with the McCormack medal by the USGA and the R&A as the top amateur for the year in the fall of 2023. Lindblad reached the No. 1 spot in the World Amateur Golf Ranking in June 2023.

With multiple star players on the team like Lindblad, Lantana Stone, and Edit Hertzman, LSU’s goal and its expectations are to go low and win the SEC Championship.