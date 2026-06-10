LSU’s Gavin Guidry Pitching For Chatham Anglers Of The Cape Cod League – Other Tigers In Summer Ball

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES
LSU redshirt junior pitcher Gavin Guidry is considering a return to the Tigers for the 2027 season. Or he could enter the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft, which will be from July 11-12.
In the meantime, Guidry will be pitching for the Chatham Anglers in Chatham, Massachusetts, in the prestigious Cape Cod League. The season starts Saturday.
Guidry was 5-3 with a 6.39 ERA for LSU in the 2026 season with a save. He struck out 59 and walked 20 in 43 and two-thirds innings.
Bueno for LSU Baseball …https://t.co/lNdxOsIOF8— Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) June 10, 2026
Other LSU players in summer college leagues are as follows.
Healdsburg (California) Prune Packers (Pacific Empire League)
Freshman William Patrick, Outfielder
Freshman Jack Ruckert, Infielder
Yarmouth-Dennis (Massachusetts) Red Sox (Cape Cod League)
Sophomore Ethan Plog, left-handed pitcher
Falmouth (Massachusetts) Commodores (Cape Cod League)
Freshman Reagan Ricken, right-handed pitcher
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