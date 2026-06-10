LSU’s Gavin Guidry Pitching For Chatham Anglers Of The Cape Cod League – Other Tigers In Summer Ball

June 10, 2026 Tiger Rag News Services Featured, LSU Baseball 0
LSU redshirt junior pitcher Gavin Guidry could enter the Major League Baseball Draft this summer or return next season and pitch for the Tigers. (LSU photo).

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU redshirt junior pitcher Gavin Guidry is considering a return to the Tigers for the 2027 season. Or he could enter the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft, which will be from July 11-12.

In the meantime, Guidry will be pitching for the Chatham Anglers in Chatham, Massachusetts, in the prestigious Cape Cod League. The season starts Saturday.

Guidry was 5-3 with a 6.39 ERA for LSU in the 2026 season with a save. He struck out 59 and walked 20 in 43 and two-thirds innings.

Other LSU players in summer college leagues are as follows.

Healdsburg (California) Prune Packers (Pacific Empire League)

Freshman William Patrick, Outfielder

Freshman Jack Ruckert, Infielder

Yarmouth-Dennis (Massachusetts) Red Sox (Cape Cod League)

Sophomore Ethan Plog, left-handed pitcher

Falmouth (Massachusetts) Commodores (Cape Cod League)

Freshman Reagan Ricken, right-handed pitcher

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