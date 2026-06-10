LSU’s Gavin Guidry Pitching For Chatham Anglers Of The Cape Cod League – Other Tigers In Summer Ball

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU redshirt junior pitcher Gavin Guidry is considering a return to the Tigers for the 2027 season. Or he could enter the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft, which will be from July 11-12.

In the meantime, Guidry will be pitching for the Chatham Anglers in Chatham, Massachusetts, in the prestigious Cape Cod League. The season starts Saturday.

Guidry was 5-3 with a 6.39 ERA for LSU in the 2026 season with a save. He struck out 59 and walked 20 in 43 and two-thirds innings.

Bueno for LSU Baseball …https://t.co/lNdxOsIOF8 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) June 10, 2026

Other LSU players in summer college leagues are as follows.

Healdsburg (California) Prune Packers (Pacific Empire League)

Freshman William Patrick, Outfielder

Freshman Jack Ruckert, Infielder

Yarmouth-Dennis (Massachusetts) Red Sox (Cape Cod League)

Sophomore Ethan Plog, left-handed pitcher

Falmouth (Massachusetts) Commodores (Cape Cod League)

Freshman Reagan Ricken, right-handed pitcher