LSU’s Gaunt turns in fourth place at Valero Texas Collegiate event

LSU graduate student Connor Gaunt fired a 2-under 70 in the final round of the Valero Texas Collegiate for a fourth placed finish fourth Monday at TPC San Antonio on the Oaks course in San Antonio.

The Tigers of coach Chuck Winstead had a 3-under 866 over the three-day event and were sixth in the team standings.

Gaunt had a 5-under 211 performance (73-68-70), finishing with 13 birdies and 34 pars, and now has two top-five finishes through the first two tournaments of the fall.

Drew Doyle carded a 2-under 70 to finish at 1-under 215 and tied for 14th place. The senior shot a 2-under 70 in rounds two and three and totaled 10 birdies in those rounds.

Jay Mendell also shot a 2-under 70 for the second day in a row to finish tied for 23rd at 2-over 218. Mendell carded three birdies in his final five holes to fall under par.

Alex Price was the final contributing score on Monday with a 3-over 75 and wound up 38th overall at 6-over 222.

LSU returns to action on Sept. 25-27th for SEC Match Play hosted by Jerry Pate. The three-day event will take place at the Country Club of Birmingham in Birmingham, Ala.

Team Top 5 (Par 288)

1. Vanderbilt (283-292-276; -13)

2. TCU (287-285-284; -8)

3. Baylor (289-284-287; -4)

4. Virginia (288-291-284; -1)

5. Oklahoma (285-294-285; E)

6. LSU (301-280-285; +2)

Individual Top 5 (Par 72)

T1. Joe Sullivan – FGCU (69,71,70; -6)

T1. Gustav Frimodt – TCU (70,68,72; -6)

T1. Johnny Keefer – Baylor (69,69,72; -6)

4. Connor Gaunt – LSU (73-68-70; -5)

LSU (Par 851)

4. Connor Gaunt (73-68-70; -5)

T14. Drew Doyle (75-70-70; -1)

T23. Jay Mendell (78-70-70; +2)

T38. Alex Price (75-72-75; +6)

T63. Lance Yates, ind. (77-74-78; +13)

T65. Cohen Trolio (79-76-76; +15)