LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier named one of the top 10 quarterbacks in the country by On3

On3 released its top ten quarterbacks list and LSU starter Garret Nussmeier made the cut along with five other SEC signal callers.

Nussmeier came in at No. 10 on the list despite only having one career start. He made the most of his one start though with 395 passing yards and three touchdowns as well as a game-winning 98-yard drive in the fourth quarter.

Nussmeier heads into his redshirt junior season with 1,720 passing yards and 11 touchdowns to go alone with seven interceptions. The starting job is his after sitting and learning from LSU’s Heisman trophy winning quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Four of the top five quarterbacks are in the SEC including the top three. Georgia’s Carson Beck came in at No. 1. LSU will face two of the top ten quarterbacks on the list during the 2024 regular season. Alabama’s Jalen Milroe came in at No. 5 and Ole Miss’ Jaxon Dart came in at No. 3.