LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier Didn’t Miss Mason Taylor, Kyren Lacy Or CJ Daniels At All

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

HOUSTON – When one has a quarterback like LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier, it doesn’t always matter if some of his key receivers are new starters or expected contributors, even with just a couple of weeks of practice in that role.

Three of Nussmeier’s top four targets during the 2024 regular season – wide receiver Kyren Lacy, tight end Mason Taylor and wide receiver CJ Daniels – did not play in the Texas Bowl Tuesday afternoon because of opt outs and a transfer, respectively. But if you didn’t know that, you wouldn’t have known that.

It didn’t seem like Nussmeier knew or cared as he directed the Tigers to a 44-31 win over Baylor at NRG Stadium. The Bears were a 4.5-point favorite largely because of LSU’s roster losses since the end of the 2024 regular season.

Yet, half of Nussmeier’s 24 completions, 166 of his 304 passing yards, and two of his three touchdowns went to two players who had caught seven or fewer passes on the season. Each new target caught only one fewer pass in this one game than they had all season.

<strong><em>LSU WR Chris Hilton riddled Baylors secondary Tuesday with four catches for a game high 113 yards and a touchdown Photo by Michael Bacigalupi<em><strong>

Junior wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr., who caught just five passes this regular season as he missed seven games with an ankle injury, caught four Tuesday for a game-high 113 yards. He had a 41-yard touchdown for a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter in his second start of the season.

True freshman tight end Trey’Dez Green, who came in with seven catches as a backup to Taylor, caught six passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns in just his third start of the season. His 10-yard reception gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead on their first possession of the game. He added a 1-yard touchdown catch for a 28-7 lead midway through the second quarter.

“We had receivers out there making their first or second starts or who hadn’t played much all season, and they played out of their minds,” Nussmeier said on the podium after accepting the bowl’s MVP award. “This is a team award, not an individual award.”

Junior Zavion Thomas came in with 20 catches on the season, but started just his fourth game. He caught three passes for 30 yards.

Hilton simply could not be covered as he ran past Baylor defenders throughout the day. And Green at 6-foot-7 towered over everyone.

Nussmeier also found regular starting wide receiver Aaron Anderson a game-high 12 times for 91 yards. He found backs Josh Williams and Caden Durham on three passes for 17 yards.

But it was Green who really impressed LSU coach Brian Kelly after the loss of Taylor, who caught 55 passes for 546 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games in the regular season.

“How do you put in perspective that he made you forget about Mason Taylor, who is an incredible player,” Kelly asked incredulously.

And more targets are incoming for Nussmeier next season as Kelly has recently signed top transfer portal wide receiver targets Nic Anderson of Oklahoma and Barion Brown of Kentucky in addition to Oklahoma tight end Bauer Sharp.

It was just an 8-4 Baylor team with the No. 85 pass defense in the nation, but the 9-4 Tigers’ future still looked bright under the eyes of Texas on Tuesday.

“Regardless of the circumstances, and we’ve had some circumstances to deal with this season, our guys just keep playing,” Kelly said. “When they’re in the valley in tough times, they keep fighting. A lot of things went our way tonight. Some didn’t. But they kept playing regardless.”