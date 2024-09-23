LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier and Bradyn Swinson Named SEC Players Of The Week

BATON ROUGE – LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and defensive end Bradyn Swinson have been recognized as SEC Players of the Week for their performance in Saturday’s 34-17 win over UCLA in Tiger Stadium.

Nussmeier, a junior from Lake Charles, earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week accolades, while Swinson was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week. For Swinson, it’s the second consecutive week he’s earned conference honors. Last week, Swinson was tabbed as SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his play in the win over South Carolina.

Against UCLA, Nussmeier completed 32-of-44 passes for 352 yards and three TDs in the victory. He guided the Tigers on back-to-back scoring drives of 96 and 92-yards to open the second half, extending the LSU lead to 31-17.

Nussmeier guided the Tigers to points on six of their eight possessions, including all three in the second half when LSU outscored the Bruins, 17-0.

With the game tied at 17-17 at halftime, Nussmeier went 18-of-24 for 188 yards and a 35-yard TD pass to Caden Durham. He finished the game with a career-best 32 completions, which ties for the third-most in LSU single-game history.

Through four games, Nussmeier leads the nation in completions (113) and he’s No. 2 in passing touchdowns (13).

Swinson was the catalyst for an LSU defense that held UCLA to only five first downs and 65 total yards in the second half. Swinson had five tackles, forced a fumble and recorded a pair of sacks in the LSU victory.

As a unit, LSU tallied five sacks for the second straight game and limited UCLA to only 14 rushing yards for the contest. Swinson currently leads the nation in sack yards (-45) and ranks No. 2 in total sacks (5).

2024 LSU Football – SEC Player of the Week Honors

Game Player Award

South Carolina Bradyn Swinson SEC Defensive Player of the Week

UCLA Garrett Nussmeier SEC Offensive Player of the Week

Bradyn Swinson SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week