LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson Named As Finalist For Meyers-Drysdale Award

Senior guard Flau’jae Johnson was named to the Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award Top 5 finalist list Tuesday afternoon, which recognizes the nation’s top shooting guard, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced.

Johnson, a native of Savannah, Ga., is averaging 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. She has been one of the vocal leaders for the seventh-ranked Tiger squad, helping LSU to 27 overall wins so far, including a stretch of seven straight SEC victories that featured a 70-65 win over No. 2 Texas at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on January 11. Johnson has scored in double figures for 24 contests out of 32 games played.

Johnson was named to the All-SEC First Team for the second straight season and recently surpassed 2,000 career points against Oklahoma at the SEC Tournament. She became the sixth LSU player to meet that milestone, joining Joyce Walker (2,906), Seimone Augustus (2,702), Julie Gross (2,488), Cornelia Gayden (2,451), Sylvia Fowles (2,234).

Fans are encouraged to participate in fan voting starting on Friday, March 13 at 1:00 p.m. CT, on hoophallawards.com. The fan vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

Later this month, the finalists will be presented to Meyers Drysdale and the Hall of Fame’s selection committees. The Selection Committee for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers.

The winners of the 2026 Meyers Drysdale Award will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s and Women’s Starting Five.

Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy and Nancy Lieberman Awards (Point Guard), Julius Erving and Cheryl Miller Awards (Small Forward), Karl Malone and Katrina McClain Awards (Power Forward), and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lisa Leslie Awards (Center).

The top five in the running for the Meyers-Drysdale Award is as follows:

Flau’jae Johnson LSU

Ta’Niya Latson South Carolina

Gianna Kneepkens UCLA

Azzi Fudd UConn

Mikayla Blakes Vanderbilt