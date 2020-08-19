LSU’s first game on its 2020 schedule is. . .

LSU’s first opponent on the revamped 10-game SEC games only schedule is Mississippi State on Sept. 26 in Tiger Stadium, which originally was the Tigers’ fourth SEC game on its 12-game schedule that the league shortened because of the coronavirus.

The SEC just released the first game only on ESPN’s SEC Network Paul Finebaum Show. The rest of the schedule is set to be revealed at 6 p.m. tonight on the SEC Network.

LSU’s original SEC opponents on its 12-game sked were:

Home games: Ole Miss (Sept. 26), Mississippi State (Oct. 24), Alabama (Nov. 7) and South Carolina (Nov. 14).

Away Games: Florida (Oct. 10), Arkansas (Oct. 17), Auburn (Nov. 21) and Nov. 28.

The two new games to be added are at Vanderbilt and home against Missouri.

LSU is 6-6-2 lifetime in season openers against SEC opponents, including 21-19 at Mississippi State in 2015 and 45-0 at State to start the Tigers’ 2007 national championship season.

Also, Mike Leach is making his debut as Mississippi State’s coach. That’s only happened once for LSU playing an SEC team as a season opener, way back in 1938 when new Ole Miss coach Harry Mehre guided the Rebels to a 20-7 win.

Here’s the first week schedule of SEC games and how it changed from the original schedule:

LSU plays at home vs. Mississippi State moving from Oct. 24

Alabama plays at home vs, Missouri, one of the Tide’s two new East Division opponents

Georgia plays at home vs. Arkansas, one of the Bulldogs’ two new West Division opponents

Ole Miss plays at home vs. Florida moved from Oct. 17

Auburn plays at home vs. Kentucky moved from Oct. 3

South Carolina plays at home vs. Tennessee moved from Oct. 10

Texas A&M plays at home vs. Vanderbilt moved from Nov. 14