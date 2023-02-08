LSU’s Favour Ofili selected SEC Track Athlete of Week

LSU sprinter Favour Ofili was selected this week’s Southeastern Conference Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, the league office announced. This is her first such honor of the 2023 indoor season.

Ofili won the 200 meters at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic in a time of 22.55 second to win the event last Friday. Her altitude-converted time of 22.62 seconds was the fastest time in the nation this past week, and is .09 seconds off of her nation-leading time of 22.53 seconds.

Ofili followed that performance a day later with a third place finish in the 60 meters in a time of 7.21 seconds.

In addition to those two events, Ofili will run in the 4×400 relay this Friday at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.