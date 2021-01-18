LSU’s entire starting offensive line returns after Dare Rosenthal declares he’ll be a Tiger in 2021

In his annual NFL underclassman “card game,” LSU football coach Ed Orgeron finally was a dealt a full house Monday night.

LSU third-year sophomore offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal announced he will be returning for the 2021 season, meaning the entire Tigers’ 2020 starting offensive line decided to bypass entering the NFL Draft.

Rosenthal made the announcement via his Twitter account by tweeting “run ts bakk turbo!”

The 6-foot-7, 327-pound Rosenthal started at left tackle in seven of 10 games in LSU’s 5-5 2020 season. Orgeron suspended him indefinitely Oct. 26 and reinstated him Nov. 17 just in time to play Nov. 21 at Arkansas.

Rosenthal made his announcement on the last day underclassmen could declare for the draft. Previously, center Liam Shanahan, guards Ed Ingram and Chasen Hines, and right tackle Austin Deculus said they would be returning.

Graduate transfer Hines and senior Deculus are taking advantage of the NCAA’s one-time offer of an extra season of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ingram and Hines were juniors this past season.

Barring injuries, academic problems, transfers or any other unforeseen circumstances, LSU will return 19 of the 21 starters from 2020. All 11 of 11 offensive starters are back and 9 of 11 on defense as well as placekicker Cade York, kickoff specialist Avery Atkins and long snapper Quentin Skinner.

The only starters not returning are senior safety JaCoby Stevens and graduate transfer linebacker Jabril Cox. Also, All-SEC fifth-year senior punter Zach Von Rosenberg, who doubles as holder for field goals and extra points, bypassed the NCAA’s offer of an extra year of eligibility.