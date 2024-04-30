LSU’s drafted players have signed their rookie contracts. Here’s how much they’ll make

LSU tied with Washington and Alabama for most first round picks in this year’s NFL draft with three and had six players drafted overall. Now, those players have all signed their rookie deals.

No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels has the biggest contract of any LSU player with a fully guaranteed four-year deal worth $37.7 million including a $24.2 million signing bonus and a fifth-year option in 2028.

Daniels joins a Washington Commanders team that finished 4-13 last season. He’s expected to compete for the starting job right away.

Malik Nabers was the second receiver taken in the draft and went No. 6 overall to the New York Giants and signed a fully guaranteed four-year deal worth $29.2 million. He had a $18 million signing bonus and a fifth-year option in 2028.

Brian Thomas Jr. was the final Tiger taken in the first round and went No. 23 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed a four-year, fully guaranteed $14.6 million contract with a $7.4 million signing bonus and a fifth-year option.

Maason Smith will reunite with Thomas and former LSU defensive coordinator Matt House after being taken No. 48 overall by the Jaguars. He signed a four-year deal worth a little over $8 million and averaging $1.97 million per year. He has a $2.4 million signing bonus.

Defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson will be the third LSU player heading to Jacksonville after the Jaguars took him No. 116 overall. He signed a four-year deal worth $4.817 million and received a $797,106 signing bonus.

Mekhi Wingo was the last Tiger drafted after he was taken by the Detroit Lions at No. 189. He signed a four-year deal worth $4.2 million and received a $189,398 signing bonus.