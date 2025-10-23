LSU’s Derek Curiel Is No. 7 Prospect For 2026 MLB Draft, 3 Other Tigers in Top 100

Tiger Rag News Services

LSU center fielder Derek Curiel may only have one more season with the national champion Tigers as he is considered the No. 7 prospect for the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft by D1 Baseball.com.

The sophomore from West Covina, California, has an early birthday as he turns 21 in May and will be eligible for the draft July 12-13.

Other top 100 LSU prospects are junior shortstop Steven Milam at No. 35 prospect, sophomore pitcher Mavrick Rizy at No. 48 and junior infielder Trent Caraway at No. 87.

Curiel was the national freshman of the year by D1Baseball.com last season as a left fielder. He will move to center this season.

A 2025 second team All-American, first team freshman All-American and second team All-Southeastern Conference selection, Curiel hit a team-high .345 last season with 20 doubles, two triples, seven homers, 55 RBIs and 67 runs.

He was named to the College World Series All-Tournament team after collecting six hits, three RBIs and three runs in LSU’s five games. Curiel hit a team-high .571 in the NCAA Super Regional sweep of West Virginia with one double, one homer, five RBIs and six runs.

Milam, a product of Las Cruces, N.M., was named to the 2025 College World Series All-Tournament team as he hit .350 (7-for-20) with two doubles, two RBIs and four runs. He hit .385 (15-for-39) in LSU’s 11 NCAA Tournament games with five doubles, one homer, a team-high 13 RBIs and 13 runs scored. He committed only five errors at shortstop all season, posting a .979 fielding percentage in 234 chances. He hit .295 (71-for-241) on the year with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 57 RBIs and 50 runs.

Rizy, a native of Fiskdale, Mass., made 24 relief appearances on the mound last season as a true freshman, posting a 4.74 ERA in 24.2 innings with 19 walks, 29 strikeouts and a .237 opponent batting average.

Caraway, a native of Dana Point, California, batted .281 (88-for-313) the last two seasons at Oregon State with 20 doubles, 14 homers, 57 RBIs and 67 runs before transferring to LSU. He was voted the NCAA Corvallis Regional MVP. He hit six home runs in all in the NCAA Tournament.

LSU opens its 2026 season on Friday, February 13, against Milwaukee at Alex Box Stadium.