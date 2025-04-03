LSU’s Derek Curiel ‘Born To Play Ball’ – No. 5 Tigers Play At No. 9 Oklahoma

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

He’s The Natural, another Todd Walker, Alex Bregman and Dylan Crews rolled into one.

LSU coach Jay Johnson has casually proclaimed him as one of the best freshman in the game, and he’s not alone.

Perfect Game ranked LSU’s Derek Curiel as the No. 1 freshman entering the 2025 season, and D1Baseball.com named him the preseason Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year.

The Tigers’ lead-off hitter and left fielder (6-foot-2, 182) from Orange Lutheran High in the Los Angeles area, Curiel has started all 30 of LSU’s games this season. And he has reached base all 30 times entering tonight’s game between the No. 5 Tigers (23-7, 7-2 SEC) and No. 9 Oklahoma (25-3, 5-4 SEC) at 3,180-seat Dale Mitchell Baseball Park in Norman, Oklahoma (6 p.m., ESPN2). The series continues at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday on SEC Network+.

LSU SUPER RELIEVER COULD BE RETURNING SOON

Curiel is on his way to repeating what Walker (second baseman), Bregman (shortstop) and Crews (center fielder) did in 1992, 2013 and 2021, respectively, as each were national freshman of the year. And Walker did have a school record 33-game hitting streak in 1993, while Crews had one for 26 games in 2023.

Perhaps only the temperatures in the low 50s and rain in the forecast for the area tonight will cool him off, but don’t bet on it.

“He’s a machine,” LSU ace left-hander Kade Anderson said. “He’s a very hard out.”

Curiel, who bats and throws left-handed, leads the Tigers with a .406 batting average that is fourth in the SEC and with a .553 on-base percentage that is third in the league and 10th nationally. He is also No. 3 in the SEC in runs with 40 and walks with 30 and is No. 8 in hits with 43.

“Some guys are just born to play ball,” Johnson said. “And they have the right structure and place. He went to a great high school program, and it manifested itself into what he is now. Obviously, he has talent. He also has a great background – great parents, family.”

LSU PITCHING HAS BEEN TOP HEAVY

Tonight, he will lead off against one of the best pitchers in college baseball – 6-2, 207 junior right-hander Kyson Witherspoon, who is 5-1 on the season with a 2.31 ERA that is third in the SEC.

Ranked as the No. 17 prospect overall for the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft by Baseball America, Witherspoon is second in the SEC and fifth nationally with 64 strikeouts, including 19 looking for fourth in the nation. He and LSU starter – sophomore left-hander Anderson (5-0, 3.52 ERA) – are tied for third in the SEC and for eighth nationally in victories. Anderson is also third in the SEC and eighth in the country with 61 strikeouts.

“They have one of the best pitchers in the country, who we will see on Thursday night,” Johnson said. “So, it will be a tremendous challenge.”

Derek Curiel leads the Tigers in hitting with a 406 batting average LSU photo

But he has Curiel, who will be trying to have an extended at-bat when he leads off the game to give a good preview to his teammates in the dugout.

Watch for Curiel’s hand signals to his dugout for changeup, fastball and breaking balls.

“That’s ingrained in me to do,” he said. “At LSU, our guys usually know what pitches they’re seeing anyway, but I still do it for my mental state because I can recognize pitches out of the hand. I’ve been a lead-off or No. 2 hitter since I was in middle school.”

He also can be seen at times waving a hand down to remind himself to stay on top of the ball and not swing under it and pop out.

“You always want to hit your pitch, not the pitcher’s pitch,” he said. “Don’t swing out of the zone.”

Curiel also has a team-high two triples, three home runs and has not made an error this season through 33 chances.

“He’s as complete a player as you’re going to see,” Johnson said.

DEREK CURIEL RECRUITED STUD PITCHING PROSPECT WILLIAM SCHMIDT

Oh, and he recruits, too.

Curiel just happened to room with Catholic High senior pitcher and top LSU recruiting target William Schmidt last summer before Schmidt decided against the MLB Draft and to go to LSU. Before that decision in July, he took summer classes at LSU as did Curiel.

“C’mon, man,” Johnson said when asked why he paired the two in the same room and laughed. “Look, I didn’t put any pressure on William during the spring or anything. But he was coming to summer school, and I did have a strong feeling that this was an important time. So, why not put the guy who has already made the decision to turn down pro baseball (Curiel) with him?”

As the July 14 draft day approached, Johnson kept getting texts from Curiel.

“And the next thing I know, it was two or three days before the draft, and Derek’s texting me, “I am your ace recruiter. I got this,'” Johnson said. “It turned out way better than I even thought it would.”

Particularly for Curiel so far.

“We’re lucky to have both of them. I thought they’d hit it off,” Johnson said.

Curiel couldn’t imagine anyone wanting to go anywhere else.

“I’m so happy here,” he said. “It’s been great. I just do my job every day and keep doing it over and over again.”

Particularly getting on base.

“I love it. I don’t like getting out,” he said.

“Very few guys have the talent, the skill and the mental game to do what he’s doing so consistently,” Johnson said. “And he’s got all those things.”