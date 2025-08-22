LSU’s Defensive Line Looks Much Improved On Paper And From Preseason Practices

ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU’s defensive line last season was edgy. Meaning, there was a good pass rush and overall play from ends Sai’vion Jones and Bradyn Swinson, who were selected in the third and fifth rounds of the NFL Draft last April, respectively.

So, LSU coach Brian Kelly and staff had work to do on the edge and particularly up the middle, where the Tigers tended to get pushed around, particularly in the 42-13 loss to Alabama, which rushed for 311 yards at 6.5 yards a carry.

BRIAN KELLY DELIVERS A RACK OF INFORMATION AT TJ RIBS RADIO SHOW

“We weren’t physical,” Kelly said on the first of his weekly radio shows Thursday night at TJ Ribs restaurat. “Getting a physical guy at the point of attack is important because he can hold off those double teams and let those linebackers run.”

Kelly bragged that the defensive line’s depth and versatility now will make second-year defensive coordinator Blake Baker much more equipped.

“This is the best flexibility that we have to move personnel in against your personnel,” he said.

Get ready to see a lot of senior transfer Bernard Gooden, an undersized (6-foot-1, 268 pounds) but very quick defensive tackle from South Florida.

“We were looking for some movement, and that’s why we targeted Bernard,” Kelly said. “He is extremely athletic. He’s a penetrator. He’s in the backfield and makes things happen.”

LSU also added sophomore transfer Sydir Mitchell (6-6, 355) from Texas.

“If you want to play smash-mouth football, we got some big dudes that we’ll put on the field,” Kelly said. “If you want to play this game of run the quarterback (See Texas A&M and Alabama games last year.), we have some athletic guys who are going to move and get in the backfield and cause some problems.”

Coaching the defensive line this season will be former LSU and Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Kyle Williams, who replaced Bo Davis after just one season when Davis took the same job with the Saints. Williams was coaching at Ruston High last year. Kelly will now go into his fourth season at LSU with a new defensive line coach.

“Some of my best hires have been high school coaches because they have great understanding of the student-athlete,” Kelly said. “They do more with less. They know they have to motivate through many, many distractions in a high school setting.”

Williams knows what it takes to be a successful defensive tackle and to play at a high-level. He played in the NFL for 14 seasons and was a six-time Pro-Bowler.

“He’s got incredible believability with our team, and in particular his defensive tackles,” Kelly said. “Because he played the position at a high level.”