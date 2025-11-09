LSU’s Defense Writes Checks the Offense Can’t Cash in 20-9 Loss

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, TIGER RAG Staff Writer

Despite LSU’s 20-9 loss to No. 4 Alabama, Blake Baker’s “Bayou Bandits” held their ground against one of the nation’s most efficient scoring offenses. For all four quarters, LSU’s defense kept the Tigers within striking distance by showing grit and discipline even as the offense failed to capitalize on opportunity after opportunity.

“I thought our defense played extremely well,” interim head coach Frank Wilson said after the loss. “I thought Blake Baker and our defensive staff did an outstanding job game planning. I thought they gave us opportunities to be able to compete. I think they (Alabama) didn’t rush the ball extremely well. We contested passes like we said we wanted to do and eventually we were able to start moving the quarterback off of his mark which was advantageous for us.”

Coming into the matchup, Alabama ranked No. 30 nationally in scoring, averaging 34.4 points per game. On Saturday night in Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide were held to just 20 points and two touchdowns — their third-lowest offensive total of the season. Baker’s defense delivered on nearly every front, limiting explosive plays and forcing Alabama to grind out drives.

LSU’s defensive unit made its presence known early. On the Tide’s opening drive, senior linebacker West Weeks stuffed junior running back Jam Miller short of the chains on 4th-and-1, forcing a turnover on downs, making an early statement to a packed Bryant Denny Stadium.

Then, LSU’s defense would bend a bit. In the second quarter on a crucial 3rd and 5, a questionable pass interference call on sophomore cornerback PJ Woodland extended a Crimson Tide drive that otherwise would have likely ended in a field goal attempt. One play later, sophomore running back Daniel Hill crossed the goal line to give Alabama a 10-3 lead.

The most deflating moment for LSU’s defense came just before halftime. Following a three-and-out from the Tiger offense, Alabama took over at its own 34-yard line with just 56 seconds remaining. The secondary lost track of wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks, who hauled in a 53-yard strike from quarterback Ty Simpson to flip the field. The very next play, Simpson connected with sophomore receiver Ryan Williams for a 13-yard touchdown, giving Alabama a comfortable 17-3 lead heading into the half.

Still, Baker’s defense came out of halftime fighting. LSU forced multiple punts in the third quarter and got a critical turnover when Harold Perkins Jr. stripped Simpson and recovered the fumble to give the Tigers prime field position on offense.

Perkins led the Tigers defense with 9 total tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Even though the loss will be overshadowed by atrocious offensive play, Baker’s unit made Alabama one-dimensional, allowing just 56 rushing yards while forcing the Tide to rely on Simpson’s arm. Alabama finished with only 344 total yards, its third-lowest mark of the season.

The story’s simple. LSU’s defense did enough to win. It limited big plays, forced field goals and played with the energy Baker has preached all season. But the same storyline continues to haunt the Tigers — an offense that struggles to finish drives and cash in on defensive stops.

As the program prepares for an offseason of uncertainty, one thing became clear in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night: Baker remains one of college football’s top defensive play callers and should be a priority to retain in Baton Rouge moving forward.