LSU’s Dedan Thomas Jr. Expected To Play Tonight At Florida, Coach Matt McMahon Tells Tiger Rag

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

For the first time since Dec. 29 when he dominated in a win over Southern Mississippi, LSU point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. is expected to play tonight when the Tigers play at No. 16 Florida (13-5, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

Thomas, who leads LSU with 16.2 points and 7.0 assists a game, has missed LSU’s last five games with a lower leg injury suffered in practice before the SEC opener at Texas A&M on Jan. 3. LSU (13-5, 1-4 SEC) lost its first four SEC games before beating Missouri, 78-70, on Saturday.

“We’ll see how he is in warm-ups,” LSU coach Matt McMahon told Tiger Rag on Tuesday afternoon. “But I anticipate him being available to play some minutes tonight.”

Thomas was listed as “questionable” on Monday by McMahon in his availability report to the SEC office. He was listed as “doubtful” before LSU’s first five SEC games.

LSU point guard Dedan Thomas Jr left watches the Tigers beat Missouri on Saturday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center while sitting out with a lower leg injury Tiger Rag photo by Michael Bacigalupi

In his last game, Thomas scored 22 points with 12 assists in a 90-62 win over Southern Mississippi on Dec. 29 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

“He has such a great feel of the game and vision against different coverages,” McMahon said after that game. “He’s just so smart. Just thought he was fantastic.”

Thomas was the No. 6 point guard in the NCAA Transfer Portal by 247sports.com after the 2024-25 season and No. 15 overall player in the portal after averaging 15.6 points and 4.6 assists a game as a sophomore at UNLV.

He chose LSU over defending national champion Florida, Kentucky and Syracuse, to name a few.

A four-star prospect out of Liberty High in Henderson, Nevada, in 2023, Thomas was the No. 34 player in the nation and No. 8 point guard when he signed with UNLV.