LSU’s Davhon Keys Enjoyed His Baptism By Tiger Stadium Fire Against Florida

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU sophomore linebacker Davhon Keys replaced junior All-SEC linebacker Whit Weeks after he was ejected for targeting on Florida’s third offensive play of the game last Saturday in the SEC opener for both teams in front of 102,158.

That’s what you call a Baptism By Tiger Stadium fire.

But Keys didn’t blink. He led LSU’s defense with 14 tackles, eight solo stops, a tackle-for-loss and half a sack as LSU won 20-10, helping shut out the Gators in the second half.

“You always look forward to getting to go out and play with your brothers,” Keys said at player interviews on Tuesday. “It was unfortunate how it happened, but it’s always next man up. We’ve been preaching that since the beginning of the season. We know we have a great team. Everyone’s looking forward to their chance to play, so you’ve just got to stay ready and be ready to play with your brothers.”

Keys enjoyed playing with other young backups like redshirt freshman Tylen Singleton and true freshman Zach Weeks as starting senior linebacker West Weeks also went down with a calf injury in the third quarter. Weeks is questionable for Saturday’s game between No. 3 LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC) against Southeastern Louisiana (2-1) at 6:45 p.m. on the SEC Network in Tiger Stadium.

“They’ve been doing a great job, Keys said. “Zach’s still getting the ropes of things, Tylen as well, but they know what they’re doing. They’re confident out there. They communicate, and it’s really fun seeing their preparation turned into a performance.”

Playing linebacker requires constant communication and attention to detail. So, it helps that LSU’s linebackers have been playing for one another.

“It’s really about being unselfish,” Keys said. “We definitely have a lot of that in our room. It really gives you confidence, because you know no one’s playing just for themselves.”

LSU is No. 11 in the nation in scoring defense (nine points allowed a game) in the second season of coordinator Blake Baker.

“He learned how we learn, and he’s able to tailor how he teaches the defense, so we can better understand it and fly around more free,” said Keys, who made 31 tackles with 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery last season in 12 games with four starts.

“And then another part of it is just the energy,” he said. “It’s been incredible, especially compared to last year. And that’s something you really look for in a defense. You want high energy, so everyone’s flying around and confident and having fun.”

Baker focuses on the little things.

“He’s real specific on his technicals – keeping your pads low, keeping your eyes up,” Keys said. “A lot of small details that you don’t get from most coaches, and that’s what I think sets him apart from others. It’s not only making the tackle, but how you made the tackle.”