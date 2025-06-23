LSU’s Daniel Dickinson Played With A Broken Hamate Bone Since The NCAA Regional Opener

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

OMAHA, Nebraska – Daniel Dickinson plays second base for LSU as Warren Morris did three decades ago.

Also like Morris, Dickinson broke the hamate bone in his wrist.

Morris, a left-handed hitter, broke the hamate bone in his right wrist early in the ’96 season, eventually had surgery, spent weeks recovering, then trying to play and was limited to bunting. Then on June 8, 1996, Morris finally felt right. That happened to be the day of the winner-take-all national championship game between LSU and Miami in Rosenblatt Stadium here. And Morris, the pride of Alexandria, hit the most famous home run in college baseball history.

WARREN MORRIS MADE THE COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

His two-run homer to right field with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning beat Miami, 9-8, for the national championship. And his wrist has felt great ever since through a career in Major League Baseball and now as a banker in his hometown of Alexandria.

Dickinson, a right-handed hitter, broke the hamate bone in his left wrist at some point in LSU’s 7-0 win over Little Rock in the NCAA Regional opener on May 30 in Alex Box Stadium. Amazingly, he hit a two-run home run and a solo shot in going 2-for-5 with three RBIs that day to give him 12 home runs for the season. He never hit another one this season.

But the junior transfer from Utah Valley stayed in the lineup as the Tigers surged to win their last seven games and win the national championship on Sunday with a 5-3 win over Coastal Carolina at Charles Schwab Field in front of 24,734 at the College World Series. Dickinson went 2-for-3 with a run scored.

In his 10 games since the injury, Dickinson went 7-for-34 for a .205 batting average for a season total of .315 after exiting that Little Rock game with a .333 average and was one of the Tigers’ top hitters all season to that point. In his first five games after the injury, though, he was 1-for-17.

But he stuck it out.

“Having surgery Tuesday,” he said Sunday and will prepare for the July 13 Major League Baseball Draft.

LSU coach Jay Johnson called Dickinson one of the stars of his transfer portal class.

“And the person just far exceeds the player,” he said. “He’s so competitive. He’s been playing with a broken hand since the first game of the NCAA Tournament.”

That was the first news report of Dickinson’s injury.

“Listen to what I just said,” Johnson said. “He broke his hamate bone in a game he hit two homers in the NCAA Tournament and just got five hits in Omaha. If that is not toughness, I don’t know what is. Massive hats off.”